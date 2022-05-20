GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marks World Bee Day which means Greenfield is celebrating its annual Bee Fest.

Festivities are set to kick off at 8 a.m. and run through noon. It’s a Franklin County tradition that includes crafts, games and food. This year will include a ‘bee bazaar’ offering a collection of gifts and trinkets all bee-themed. Starting at 11 is the Pollinator Parade.

On Saturday, May 21, an all day festival will take place that will include a Farmers Market and Bee Bazaar, a parade and other activities for children, beekeeping programs and a free pollinator plant giveaway.