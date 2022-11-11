BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will begin testing wrong way vehicle detection systems on various highway exits throughout the state. The testing will be done on several major highways, including I-91 in Bernardston.

Installation of the devices will begin Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. in the following areas:

Bernardston: I-91 northbound and southbound on Exit 50 at Route 10

Burlington: I-95 northbound and southbound on Exit 50B at Middlesex Turnpike

Danvers: Route 128 northbound and southbound on Exit 43 at Route 62

Plymouth: Route 3 northbound and southbound on Exit 13 at Long Pond Road

Webster: I-395 northbound and southbound on Exit 1 at Route 193

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speed and are asked to use caution. Signage will be posted in the areas to guide drivers.

The wrong way vehicle detection systems are part of a $2.6 million project that will be installed at 16 ramp locations throughout Massachusetts. The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

There have been several reports of wrong-way drivers on major highways this year. Back in June, there was a wrong-way crash in Bernardston on I-91 after a State Police trooper saw the car driving in the wrong direction and put his cruiser in front of the vehicle to stop it. The driver and trooper were injured in the crash.