DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Candle’s parent company plans to close its distribution facility in South Deerfield by the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Newell Brands sent a statement to 22News saying they plan to relocate operations to another company distribution center as part of their “supply chain consolidation and optimization efforts.”

“We are committed to supporting these employees through this time with comprehensive transition benefits and encourage them to apply for open positions at our other local facilities,” the statement reads. “Yankee Candle was founded in the area and has a proud history. Newell will maintain a presence in the community with our flagship Yankee Candle Village store, manufacturing facility, and research and development lab.”

Last year, Newell announced the closure of the Yankee Candle corporate offices in South Deerfield, which were located adjacent to the distribution facility on Yankee Candle Way.