Yankee Candle expanding manufacturing production in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Candle is increasing its manufacturing production in Franklin County.

Chesapeake Bay Candle in Maryland is teaming up with the Yankee Candle manufacturing plant in Whately.

Newell Brands, the parent company announced the consolidation.

Earlier this week, Newell Brands announced that it will close the Chesapeake Bay Candle plant, which will lay off 125 workers. It’s unknown how many jobs the consolidation will create at the Whately plant.

Yankee Candle has 1,400 employees in Massachusetts. Newell hopes the operations will be moved this fall.