Yankee Candle Founder Mike Kittredge II dead at 67, leaves legacy behind

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Candle Founder and Kringle Candle Co-Founder Michael Kittredge II died in a Boston hospital Wednesday night at the age of 67.

Kittredge leaves a legacy of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, his love for music, and above all his family. He founded the Yankee Candle Company in 1969, taking the giftware marketplace by storm with his scented candles.

The company’s South Deerfield flagship store is one of New England’s most popular destinations, bringing tourists from all over the world to Yankee candle Village.

“He’s definitely helped out South Deerfield, forever. Brought people to town, brought business. The guy did a lot for this town,” said South Deerfield resident Tom Kolakoski.

Kittredge and the company he founded and sold in 1998, impacted many local businesses, including Damn Yankees BBQ.

“The impact Yankee Candle has had on the Deerfield area has been huge, absolutely huge like it pulls a lot of traffic off of 91 from different states,” said Damn Yankees BBQ Manager, Jessica Balk.

Balk told 22News Damn Yankees BBQ has been opened for less than a year, giving credit to Yankee Candle’s foot traffic as a great source of business.

Twelve years after retiring from Yankee Candle, Kittredge re-entered the candle business in 2010, helping his son Michael Kittredge the third launch Kringle Candle Company and its Farm Table Restaurant in Bernardston.

The family has announced no public calling hours or funeral services.

Kittredge leaves behind a son and two daughters.