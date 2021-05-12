Yankee Candle looking to hire 300 seasonal workers

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After last Friday’s job report came out far lower than expected, Yankee Candle is now hiring.

Starting next month, they’re hiring for their seasonal workers, about 300 employees, and that’s because they’re preparing for their busy season in June to start getting ready for the winter holidays. These will be jobs in manufacturing, gift wrapping, logistics and operating out of the flagship store in South Deerfield.

This is pretty typical for them to have this many jobs open this time of year but what’s different this time around, not many people are biting. Whether its unemployment benefits or pay, the senior recruiter at Yankee Candle said it has gotten challenging because other companies are jacking up their starting salaries and even offering sign on bonuses.

Kelly St. Hillaire, Senior Recruiter at Yankee Candle, told 22News, “I would rather give that to our current employees so I’m trying now to put together a referral program to try and get our employees to spread the word.”

She added they’re offering benefits and discounts not just to Yankee Candle but other companies under Newell brands, like Mr. Coffee and Marmont.

If you’d like to apply, you can head to the Yankee Candle website.