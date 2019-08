CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - “At this point, I still don’t know what’s going on. I still don’t get it. so I’m so shocked from not knowing where my daughter is, to ‘she’s been brain dead for an hour.’ It was pretty traumatic for me. I don’t think any parent should have to go through what I went through that Sunday.”

22News spoke with Valerie LaPlante a month after an accident in Shelburne claimed the life of her only child, Taryn. Valerie had Taryn at the young age of 18 and raised her as a single parent. The two were so close that she compared their bond to that of sisters.