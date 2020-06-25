Yankee Candle restructuring home fragrance division; ending fundraising program

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County-based Yankee Candle is making some cuts to their home fragrance division.

According to a statement sent to 22News from Yankee Candle’s parent company, Newell Brands, the restructuring is due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement did not specify the exact number of jobs being affected, other than to say it was a “small percentage” of the home fragrance division.

The division’s fundraising program is being discontinued, with the Newell statement reading : “The effects of COVID-19 have presented uncertainty for our Fundraising business as schools are in difficult positions as they decide how they will proceed in the fall.”

The company says they took on a number of cost-cutting measures to minimize the impact to jobs.

Some closures of Yankee Candle retail stores are also expected this year, a Newell spokesperson said.