GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the changing of seasons, a local organization is making sure families in need have access to free warm clothing.

It was the launch day for the “free store” at the YMCA in Greenfield, to provide Franklin County families with clothing for the colder months. Volunteers we spoke with say outerwear and boots were the first to go, with more than 320 people visiting the free store. Adding, all of the items that left Tuesday, were collected two weeks ahead of time.

“It becomes lots of laughter, lots of talking, really great fun and you really feel like you’re making someone’s day,” said volunteer, Kay Dougherty. “And it goes to great homes here so I’m proud and pleased to see that.”

Any clothes left over will go to the Salvation Army. The YMCA’s next charitable event is going to be wrapping gifts to send to ‘United Way’ families around Christmas.

