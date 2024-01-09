NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin Elementary School in Newton will be closed on Tuesday due to an ‘internal emergency.’
According to a Facebook Post from Newton Public Schools, the Franklin Elementary School will have no before or after-school care available.
The district has not provided further information. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
