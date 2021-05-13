Free at-home summer program to prepares children for kindergarten

According to The American Academy of Pediatrics, both toddlers and big kids should be moving for at least 60 minutes per day to encourage proper development while strengthening bones, muscles and mental health.

Early education nonprofit provides computer, internet and support for parents at no cost

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders gathered on the front steps of City Hall Thursday to bring attention to a free summer program that will support up to 750 families, as their children prepare to head back to school.

In order to ensure that all kids are prepared for their first day of school this fall, waterford.org, a national organization is working with Springfield-based Parent Villages to provide a free summer program for families, to keep kids on track over the summer.

LaTonia Naylor, the president, CEO, and co-founder of Parent Villages told 22News that the program is designed to get kids ready for kindergarten.

“Free summer curriculum so that they can play games 20 minutes a day and be ready for kindergarten get the skills that they need without even realizing that they’re learning things so they’re ready to go for when kindergarten starts.” LaTonia Monroe Naylor, President & CEO, Co-Founder of Parent Villages, Inc.

To enroll your child visit parentvillages.org, the deadline to register is May 31. An online information session will also be held May 18 at 3 p.m.