SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An event is being held at Rebecca M. Johnson School in Springfield on Wednesday.

Back-to-school supplies, food, a mobile arcade, and music are being offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. located on 55 Catharine St. in Springfield.

The event is being hosted by the Back-to-School Brighter Initiative, LaMar Cook (Executive Director) & Clarence Smith (COO) in Partnership With Rebecca Johnson School (Chris Sutton Principal) Tysons Cuts, Fresh Cuts and Wake up Barbershop & 413 Elite Basketball.