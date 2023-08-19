SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The start of the school year is right around the corner and local businesses are giving away backpacks.

These local backpack giveaway events are part of an effort to help provide students with the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.

So if you are in need of some school supplies, there are several back-to-school drives that you can go to on Saturday.

Dewey’s Jazz Lounge is hosting its backpack drive from noon to 4 p.m. for Springfield students at 232 Worthington Street. According to a news release from Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, 100 backpacks will be available for kids to take home on Saturday.

At the event, there will also be food, kid-friendly music by DJ WhyNot, face paint, and more. This event is free and open to the public, and your child must be there to receive a backpack.

The Higher Expectations Sports Complex is also giving away free backpacks from 11 am to 12:30 pm. There will be a free basketball clinic for kids, followed by the backpack giveaway, according to a news release from the Higher Expectations Sports Complex. 100 backpacks with school supplies will be given out after the clinic.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will be giving away 2,500 backpacks full of supplies to Holyoke students at the McNally Field in Holyoke at 12:30 pm. The first 2,500 students that arrive at the event will receive a backpack full of supplies, according to a news release from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

There will also be a rock climbing wall, waterslides, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.

“As we continue to focus on community engagement and double down on prevention before incarceration, the safe neighborhood initiative is another way we are helping to prevent kids from going down the wrong path and encouraging them to do the right thing,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “And school supplies are expensive so this effort helps ensure the young people have what they need to be successful in school.”

The Puerto Del Cielo Funeral Home is also hosting their backpack giveaway from 12-2 p.m. at their funeral home. According to their Facebook page, there will also be a free raffle for a new tablet at the event. This event is also on a first come first serve basis.

So there are a bunch of different opportunities to get some free back-to-school supplies on Saturday.