SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home Grown Springfield has kicked off its summer eats program giving teens and children access to free meals.
The program aims to lessen the food gap by providing a range of sites throughout the city where young people can come eat a free meal. 22News stopped by Home Grown Springfield where staff was staying busy providing information on the initiative.
“Throughout the school year we’re providing meals breakfast, lunch, and in some schools dinner. There’s still that need during the summer so through the USDA and the Dept. of Education, we have sites throughout the city offering those meals to anybody who needs them,” said Andrew Stratton, General Manager of School Food Services.
The meals are offered Monday through Friday at select locations during designated time slots. As far as eligibility goes, anyone under 18 can get a meal even if they’re not from Springfield. No ID is required, children do however, need to be present at the site and eat the meal there, unlike last summer’s grab-and-go option.
Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August 18th at the following locations:
- Bowles Elementary School
- Chestnut Middle School (Mon – Thurs lunch only)
- Milton Bradley Elementary School
- Boland Elementary School
- Brightwood / Lincoln Elementary School
- Brookings Elementary School
- Forest Park Middle School
- Renaissance / Van Sickle School (begins July 5th)
- Central High School
- Gerena Elementary
Free lunch is also available through August 18th at the following locations:
- Hubbard Park: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Nathan Bill Park: 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Ruth Elizabeth Park: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Van Horn Park: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Allen Park Apartments: 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Bay Meadow Apartments: 12 p.m.
- East Brook Apartments: 11 a.m.
- Spring Meadow: 12 p.m.
