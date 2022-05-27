SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is holding free summer concert series every Friday beginning on June 3.

The concerts will be held outside on The Plaza at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. White Lion Brewing will be onsite with a wide selection of craft beer and well as local food trucks including Hot Oven Cookies, North Elm Butcher Block, La Mesa, Sun Kim Bop, Holyoke Hummus and more.

Friday night concerts at MGM Springfield

June 3: Backstage Pass, A Tribute to the 80s

June 10: Vyntyge Skynyrd, Celebrating Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd

June 17: Max Creek, New England Jam Legends

June 24: Le’Mixx, Classic R&B, Funk and Reggae

July 1: American Honey, A Modern Country Rockin’ Pop Party

July 8: Choco Band, Latin Night

July 15: Back In Black. The True AC/DC Experience

July 22: RED MATTER (Formerly Terrapin), Grateful Dead Tribute

July 29 :DMB Project, A Dave Matthews Band Tribute

August 5: Draw The Line, The Only Endorsed Aerosmith Tribute

August 12: Otan Vargas, Modern Rock singer/songwriter

August 19 : Aquanett, New England’s most Authentic Tribute to 80s Rock n Metal

August 26: Trailer Trash, Today’s Modern Country Music

September 2: Unforgettable Fire, U2 Tribute Show

“MGM Springfield is looking forward to welcoming guests and the community every weekend this summer with live music under the stars! We are thrilled to bring fan favorites back to the Plaza, as well as some talented local bands that are new to our stage,” said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield’s President & COO.

“White Lion is very excited to continue its on-going partnership with MGM Springfield. We look forward to offering an array of local and regional artisan craft beverages this summer. MGM Springfield’s allegiance to local business has not wavered and Free Music Fridays will showcase their commitment,” said Ray Berry, White Lion Brewing President & General Manager.