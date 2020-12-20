Free COVID-19 testing holiday schedule: Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Christmas holiday inches closer, many western Massachusetts residents might be looking into getting a COVID-19 test before seeing family.

Massachusetts health and public officials are urging people not to get together with people from outside of their households for the holidays. Governor Charlie Baker has also urged residents not to travel during the holidays, and to avoid activities that could put more stress on hospitals.

However, like Thanksgiving, it is expected that there will be an increase in testing before and after the holidays.

The Stop the Spread testing site at Eastfield Mall is still offering free testing. Appointments are not required, but the testing site is asking people to pre-register to allow faster testing and better traffic flow.

To pre-register for testing at Eastfield Mall, click here.

Results are supposed to be returned in 72 hours. Those who test negative will receive an email and those who test positive will receive a phone call.

The Stop the Spread testing site is open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily.



Holiday Closures:

December 23

December 24

December 25

December 30

December 31

January 1

For other local testing sites, click here.