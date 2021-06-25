Free drive-up lunch for veterans and active-duty military members

Robert Aucoin, a United States Air Force Veteran. Aucoin served from 1961 to 1965 during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Air Force and has been a resident since April 2018. He is the first veteran to receive the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Partners for Community Action and the Springfield Vet Center invites veterans and active-duty military to attend a free drive-up luncheon Friday.

From from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the event will include a free souvenir bag, information and materials on local programs and services at a veteran friendly environment located at Springfield Vet Center on 95 Ashley Ave. in West Springfield.

Springfield Partners for Community Action helps provide assistance to those that need credit counseling, fuel assistance, income tax clinic, transportation, education and employment assistance and veteran services including disability claims, health care benefits and more.