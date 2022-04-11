SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local church held a gas giveaway at two fueling stations in Springfield Saturday.

The Restoration Worship Center (RMC) held a yearly tradition of giving away free gas at Gary’s Auto Repair on Allen Street and Mobil on Main Street. The funds from the church were made available to a total of 248 drivers who were surprised to hear they would be getting free gas.

The community outreach event provided people with free gas, prayer and words of encouragement from the non-denominational Christian church. Photos below were shared to 22News of approximately 50 church volunteers at both gas stations interacting with the community.



“ FREE GAS: Fueling our community with LOVE!

We are blessed to be a blessing! This is certainly one of our favorite traditions and we do it all inspired by the one who paid the ultimate sacrifice- Jesus.” Restoration Worship Center on Facebook

Leanese Ramos from Restoration Worship Center told 22News, that taking the church out into the community, talking and interacting with people makes a difference. The lead pastor says “the mobilized church is the answer the world needs.”

The center is inviting the public to join on Easter for worship, prayer, and celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. For more information visit RWCchurch.com. The services are held at 965 Plumtree Road, on April 17th at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and in Spanish at 2:45 p.m.