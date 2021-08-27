Free grab-and-go lunch for veterans and active-duty military members in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Partners for Community Action and the Springfield Vet Center invited veterans and active-duty military to attend a free drive-up luncheon Friday.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the event includes a free souvenir bag, information and materials on local programs and services at a veteran friendly environment located at Springfield Vet Center on 95 Ashley Ave. in West Springfield.

Springfield Partners for Community Action helps provide assistance to those that need credit counseling, fuel assistance, income tax clinic, transportation, education and employment assistance and veteran services including disability claims, health care benefits and more.