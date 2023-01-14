CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Walmart is hosting its first Walmart Wellness Day of the year on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Walmart, customers across Massachusetts can receive free screenings for things such as glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as immunizations for flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages people to prioritize their health by helping them know and understand their numbers, and also provides the tools and resources to seek care, and improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Walmart Wellness Day is also great opportunity to learn about health and wellness solutions and to take advantage of free screenings and affordable immunizations.

Pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Select stores will also have vision screenings and in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it easier for customers to access the services they need.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers, and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”