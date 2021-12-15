Free holiday dinner to Holyoke residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke CDC will host its annual Community Dinner at Kelly School on West Street.

The meal pick-up event is free and open to all Holyoke residents from 5 to 7 p.m. Supplies are limited so the first 500 families who walk up or drive through will get a box of food with all the fixings for a holiday dinner.

It’s the 6th annual community dinner and the second held as a non-contact event under COVID-1 restrictions. The event will feature a Winter Wonderland outdoor space with ice sculptures, light displays and character inflatables. A vaccine clinic will be hosted by Holyoke Health Center.

According to Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, Director of Community Engagement and Resident Services for OneHolyoke CDC, “Our goal with this event has been to bring people together with art, food, and entertainment; in which none of this would be possible without the help of our wonderful sponsors. OneHolyoke CDC wants to hold the yearly event despite the pandemic and bring back our creative outdoor Winter Wonderland event from last year. With the help of sponsors there will be ice sculptures, light displays, character inflatables and a box of food for the first 500 families. We are proud to partner with the Flats community and our many wonderful sponsors.”