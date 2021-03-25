Free legal advice offered Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Bar Association is offering a free call-in clinic for legal advice Thursday.

Local attorneys will be available to speak with people who have legal questions and provide legal advice on various topics, including Divorce and Family, Bankruptcy, Business, Employment, Landlord/Tenant, and Real Estate.

Legal Help Hotline 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 413-732-4648

Founded in 1864, the Hampden County Bar Association is a non-profit organization representing the interests of lawyers, the justice system, and the public in Hampden County in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It provides professional support, education, and networking opportunities to its members and advocacy on behalf of lawyers, the judiciary, and the public.