Free meals available at Springfield Rescue Mission

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Rescue Mission provides free meals to the public and is about to see an increase in people using their services.

Monday through Saturday, the Springfield Rescue Mission provides free breakfast and lunch to anyone who wants it.

“Even my worst enemy I’ll make sure you’re fed, that’s always been my motto.” Jason Cunningham, Food services assistant

Between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and then again from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. hey see around 14 to 40 people.

“I feel obligated to help people back out again and I enjoy doing it.” Partly because the rescue mission has a special place in Jason’s heart having used the services once himself.

“A few years back I had struggled with drug addiction and it was through seeing the donors come in and the staff and those in the ministry here that really drew me.”

First the rescue mission feeds those who are staying in their shelter and then the rescue mission reformat breakfast for those who come in just for the meal and there’s even some to-go boxes if you come a few minutes late.

“As the weather seems to be getting colder we are seeing an influx in more people coming for the breakfast, for the lunch and then if it’s raining out we’ll see an increase as well because are coming in trying to get dry to have a place to warm up a little bit.” Kevin Ramsdell, Springfield Rescue Mission Executive Director

During the pandemic they had to go out more to where people were since many couldn’t come to them.

Even needing to add a second van to their program Operation SONshine which bring sandwiches and supplies to people.

“Because people were put in hotels was they were hurting for food at certain times and the traveling they had to do to get the local pantry that was supporting them was few and far between.” Kevin Ramsdell, Springfield Rescue Mission Executive Director

Their next goal is figuring out how to do their annual sit down holiday meals but they will be doing delivery meals if you call them beforehand.