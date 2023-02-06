CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Summer Eats program will be available again this summer to students in need of meals.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced in collaboration with the Healey-Driscoll Administration will provide tens of thousands of children meals at no cost. The 2023 Summer Food Service Program, also known as Summer Eats will provide nutritious meals to children at hundreds of locations in eligible areas throughout the state.

“No student should go hungry just because school is out for the summer. With the Summer Eats program, we can ensure sure Massachusetts students remain healthy and growing by providing access to nutritious meals year-round,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Patrick A. Tutwiler. “We’re grateful to all the sponsors who have helped with this initiative in the past, and we encourage more to join us this year.”

“No-cost meals for children are a critical support for families and communities when school is out,” Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said. “Summer Eats is an important part of DESE’s work during the summer months, but we can’t do it without community partners.”

Summer Eats had 120 sponsoring organizations that helped feed children at more than 1,200 sites across the state. For information on Summer Eats, including how to become a sponsor, contact Project Bread at 617-723-5000.