CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee FRESH will be hosting its annual Summer Kickoff Party behind the Chicopee Public Library.

The farm-to-school program of Chicopee Public Schools will be holding the event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. There will be free meals and activities with Chicopee FRESH and the Boys & Girls Club. Organizers are hoping to teach attendees about their free summer meal program for kids.

Starting Tuesday free lunches will be available for kids up to age 18. No registration or ID is required however, meals must be eaten onsite. The grab-and-go program for pick-up was not approved for this year.

Outdoor games, crafts, entertainment, and food will be available at the following locations:

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Belcher School Chicopee High Chicopee Comp Stefanik School Streiber School

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fairview School

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bellamy School Bowe School Lambert-Lavoie



Curbside Cafeteria Schedule: