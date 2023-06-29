BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) Learn to Swim program will begin registration on Friday, June 30.

The program provides free swimming lessons to Massachusetts children ages four to twelve at seventeen agency pools across the state for three two-week sessions in July and August.

The classes are designed for beginner-level swimmers with a focus on water safety and learning basic swimming skills. Registration will close once classes, by facility, are full. Registration is mandatory and done on a first-come, first-serve basis. The schedule for this year’s Learn to Swim program is:

July 10, 2023 – July 21, 2023 (registration begins on Friday, June 30)

July 24, 2023 – August 4, 2023 (registration begins on Monday, July 10)

August 7, 2023 – August 18, 2023 (registration begins on Monday, July 24)

Register for the Learn to Swim program here.

Free swim lessons will be offered at the following pools:

Agawam – Gerald J. Mason Memorial Pool

Brighton – Reilly Memorial Pool

Boston – Melnea A. Cass Memorial Pool

Cambridge – McCrehan Memorial Pool

Chelsea – Vietnam Veterans Memorial Pool

Chicopee – Sara Jane Sherman Memorial Pool

Clinton – Philip J. Weihn Memorial Pool

Fall River – Veteran’s Memorial Swimming Pool

Fitchburg – Gustave Johnson Memorial Pool

Hyde Park – Martin L. Olsen Memorial Pool

Lawrence – Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Pool

Milford – P. Eugene Casey Memorial Pool

Somerville – Latta Brothers Memorial Pool

Springfield – John H. Thomas Memorial Swimming Pool

Waltham – Connors Memorial Pool

Watertown – Dealtry Memorial Pool

Worcester – Dennis F. Shine Memorial Pool

“Swimming is an important life skill, and every Massachusetts resident should have access to swim lessons regardless of financial ability,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Every year, the Learn to Swim program provides an opportunity for hundreds of kids to learn to swim across Massachusetts.”

“Every year, through the Learn to Swim program, DCR teaches hundreds of children in cities and towns throughout Massachusetts how to swim,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “DCR is committed to making our beaches and pools as safe as possible and ensuring that children can swim is a critical part of that effort.”

DCR has opened 18 agency-managed pools and 21 spray decks throughout the state. They are still in the process of hiring certified lifeguards with the goal of opening the remaining six agency-managed pools this week.