WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Small businesses in Westfield that have been operating for three years or less may be eligible to receive free training.

The City of Westfield announced its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is funding the “Business Blueprint Program”, through Valley Community Development and Cities Gateway consultants. The non-profit organization called Valley Community Development in Northampton has provided technical assistance to over 2,000 entrepreneurs.

Business Blueprint Program

The 8-week program beginning in March will help with a business and financial plan, an elevator pitch, leadership coaching, and grant awards to enhance infrastructure. For those interested, contact Jack Clemente at 413-478-3089, or email jack@citiesgateway.com. The application deadline is February 10th and the business must be located in Westfield with an income at or below 80% of the area median income, and be in operation for three years or less.

“The CDBG program provides the City with some flexibility in developing business assistance programs for small businesses,” Mayor McCabe said. “This program is a new venture for Westfield, in that the Valley CDC and its team have the network and experience to provide valuable training in budgeting, forecasting, improving internal operations, and identifying efficiencies,” he continued.