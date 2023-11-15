HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The benefits of a new community college tuition program in Massachusetts were on full display this Wednesday night in Holyoke.

It gives those interested in healthcare, animal care or human services, a tution-free college experience. You must be 25 and older, and have been a permanent legal resident of the Commonwealth for at least one year.

During an open house Wednesday evening at Holyoke Community College Center (HCC) for Health Education, prospective students had the chance to learn about this program, and the state’s new nursing scholarship program. It is the college’s hope this resource will help to alleviate the critical healthcare workforce shortage in the area.

“It has increased the enrollment for the school, we’ll see in whether it retains the students and they still come back, we’ll see about that, but it has increased,” said the senior financial aid counselor for HCC, Robin Rondeau.

The state has delivered $18 million in funds for nursing students at community colleges. To apply to MassReconnect click here.

Below are the MassReconnect guidelines:

To apply to the state’s new nursing scholarship program click here.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.