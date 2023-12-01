SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Staying happy and healthy this holiday season brought Springfield residents together Friday night for a free vaccine clinic.

A number of local organizations teamed up at the Bay Area Neighborhood Resource Center to provide COVID, flu, and RSV vaccinations. According to the states respiratory illness reporting only 32 percent of Bay Staters have gotten their flu shot this year, and 15 percent have received the new covid booster.

Friday night’s clinic served as a way to make sure that all local residents can get the care and protection they need before any holiday gatherings. “As it gets colder and colder, the virus is lurking in the background, waiting to get indoors and get in people who are just on top of one and another,” explained State Representative, Bud L. Williams of the 11th Hampden District. “We know getting the vaccines saves lives.”

Williams adds that communities of color have been hit hardest by Covid-19, and clinics like these make the vaccine more accessible to those who need it most.

