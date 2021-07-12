Free workshops for small businesses in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over $50,000 was awarded to the Greater Holyoke Chamber and EforAll/EparaTodos Holyoke by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) to assistance to small businesses in Holyoke.

Starting in August, small businesses will be able to attend “power” courses in Holyoke taught by local experts. These courses will be available in both English and Spanish and will cover specialized areas of interest pertaining to business growth and startups.

The workshops are free to attend, and will run twice a month throughout December 2021. Registration is active on both the Greater Holyoke Chamber and EforAll/EparaTodos Holyoke‘s websites.

“The Chamber and EforAll/EparaTodos have always had a strong working relationship. The missions of our organizations allow us to create an ecosystem that supports and fosters the growth of businesses in Holyoke. We feel passionately about providing accessible assistance to the members of our business community.”, states Jordan Hart, Executive Director of the GHC.

“We have seen many impacts of the pandemic on new and existing businesses here in Holyoke, providing

technical assistance to small businesses that have struggled over the past year and a half, and empowering those who are not typically represented in economic development to become a part of our business community is important for Holyoke to emerge from the pandemic stronger.” EforAll/EparaTodos Executive Director Tessa Murphy-Romboletti