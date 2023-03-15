SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union will be accepting donations through all of March which will benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals and the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter.

Employees, members and the community can make a monetary donation directly to the animal shelters or purchase a $1 “paw print” at Freedom branches in Springfield, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, Greenfield, Ludlow, Northampton, Turners Falls and West Springfield. The paw prints will be displayed in their branch’s windows.

“Animal shelters deliver a vital service in our community,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “They provide food, water, shelter, care and medical services to approximately 6.3 million animals across the country every year, securing forever homes for more than 4 million. Last year, we raised more than $1,700, a total we hope to exceed this year.”

TJO Adoption Center provides shelter and adoption services for animals in Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke. Once animals have been treated and cared for, they are then able to be adopted.

The Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter located in Turners Falls is a volunteer-led group that works to improve the lives of stray, lost and unwanted dogs.