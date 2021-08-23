Freedom Credit Union raises money to help The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Vice President of Retail Administration Kara Herman and President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn S. Welch from Freedom Credit Union. Courtesy of Market Mentors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union collected donations at local branches in June and July to benefit The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The “Month of Giving” campaign raised $2,710 to help fight against food insecurity in western Massachusetts. Freedom Credit Union President and CEO Glenn Welch along with Vice President of Retail Administration Kara Herman displayed the check, which was donated by members and staff of the credit union.

Freedom Credit Union is holding a “Month of Giving” campaign through August 31 to benefit Unify Against Bullying, visit any branch or freedom.coop to make a donation.

The Food Bank currently partners with over 171 local food pantries, meal sites and shelters to provide food for people facing food insecurity.