Freedom Credit Union raises money to help Unify Against Bullying

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union collected donations at local branches in August a to benefit Unify Against Bullying.

The “Month of Giving” campaign raised $955.49 to help bring an end to bullying through the celebration of true diversity. Freedom Credit Union President and CEO Glenn Welch along with Vice President of Retail Administration Kara Herman displayed the check, which was donated by members and staff of the credit union.

“Great strides have been made to shine a light on the problem of bullying, which affects children of every shape, size, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation or physical ability,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “We are proud that our members and staff came together to support the important work being done by Unify Against Bullying to understand and eradicate the stigmas surrounding differences that fuel the majority of bullying.”

Freedom Credit Union is holding a “Month of Giving” campaign through September 30 to Alzheimer’s awareness, visit any branch or freedom.coop to make a donation.

Unify Against Bullying is a non-profit organization that provides grants to schools and programs that provide resources against bullying.