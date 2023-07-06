SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Freedom Credit Union is once again sponsoring a summer food drive to benefit The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
People can drop off cash, toiletries, or non-perishable food at any of their branches in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until August 31.
“This cause will remain near and dear to our hearts as long as there are people in our community who suffer from food insecurity,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “We are collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations at all our branch locations and invite our members, staff and community to contribute.”
Suggested donations of non-perishable food and personal care items include:
- Hot and cold cereals
- Packaged rice and grains
- Pasta and noodles
- Canned beans and vegetables
- Canned and dried fruit
- Peanut butter and nuts
- Granola bars and crackers
- Powdered or evaporated milk
- Instant potatoes
- Canned chicken, fish and meat
- Cooking oils and spices
- Canned soups, stews and chili
- Powdered or canned baby formula
- Diapers, wipes and toilet paper
- Shampoo and body wash
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
Freedom raised more than $4,100 for the Food Bank and collected an additional 930 pounds of food for The Gray House in Springfield in 2022.