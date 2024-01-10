SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union will be collecting cash donations throughout January to benefit the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless and its essential work.

The mission of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless is to get rid of homelessness and to ensure that everyone has a place to call home. In just 2023 alone, the coalition assisted 3,683 households in 298 Massachusetts communities, provided 1,598 children living in poverty a bed of their own, and helped 7,924 individuals representing 1,981 households avoid homelessness and displacement.

“In the cold New England winter, individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness are at peak risk,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless has been working on their behalf since 1981, providing programs to identify and address the accelerating challenges of poverty and homelessness. We are proud to play a role in supporting their efforts.”

Freedom Credit Union was chartered in 1922 as the Western Massachusetts Telephone Workers Credit Union and was renamed in 2004 to Freedom Credit Union. It is a 9-branch, full-service financial institution with membership availability to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin or Berkshire counties in Massachusetts, and Hartford or Tolland counties in Connecticut.