SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Freedom Credit Union’s 100th year, the 100 Days Summer Food Drive is being held to raise donations on behalf of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

22News spoke with President and CEO of Freedom Credit Union, Glenn Welch on why the Freedom Credit Union chose the food drive as the main community support this year, “we have year after year supported the organization, we just thought that was a great thing to focus on for a 100 days because there is a real need out there.”

President and CEO of Freedom Credit Union, Glenn Walsh

Vice President of Freedom Credit Union, Kara Herman

The donation drive has returned each year but is bigger than ever due to this time of supply chain disruptions and inflation. Freedom Credit Union has teamed up with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to supply people of the community with food.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is in the process of opening another facility after their Hatfield location’s food space has been limited. Welch shared his thought on how this new food bank will benefit the valley, “I think more and more people are struggling to get food or to get enough food, their budget may not allow them to buy all facets of the foods they usually would.”

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts rendering (Courtesy: MassDevelopment via Food Bank)

He added, “it will allow them to take in more donations from the community and from where they source their food. ” The building that is currently under construction in Chicopee will be twice the size to serve more people. In Hampden County alone, the Food Bank has served more than 180,000 people in the fiscal year 2021.

According to Vice President of Freedom Credit Union, Kara Herman, the Freedom Credit Union is primarily looking for cash donations to go toward the Food bank of Western Massachusetts, but won’t turn away food donations and will send them to smaller local food banks near their branches.

Cash donations can be made inside any of the credit union branches across all 10 western Massachusetts locations or directly on the Food Bank’s website until September 5. A total of $2,710 of cash donations was raised last summer, Herman said, “for every dollar raised they can equate that to afford meals. The most we can get will be the most helpful for the food bank and the people of the community.”