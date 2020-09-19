Freeze Warning for all of western Massachusetts overnight

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

  • WHAT…Near or below freezing temperatures expected.
  • IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

