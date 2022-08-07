SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the years many, western Massachusetts families have made possible summer vacations for children in need through the Fresh Air Fund program.

On a hot day like Sunday, a pool party was the perfect setting for Fresh Air Fund families past and present. There were even visiting children from New York City to join in the fun and escape the heat.

It was a pool party with purpose Sunday! A time to start planning for next summer’s excursions to western Massachusetts for kids from the city.

22News spoke with the host of this year’s party, Jeanne Esposito, who said, “For many years, over 20 years, we have represented the fresh air fund to support the children of New York City, to come out for a vacation in the country.”

The western Massachusetts participation in the Fresh Air Fund has been brightening the lives of big city children with a Pioneer Valley vacation in the country since 1877.