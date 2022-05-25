SPRIINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Low-income residents can purchase fresh produce at mobile markets throughout Springfield.

The Go Fresh Mobile Market provides fresh produce to feed insecure families throughout Springfield including neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites and senior housing apartments. Go Fresh picks up over 200 pounds of fresh produce in season a week from area farms to deliver to Springfield residents.

This summer, the mobile market has increased deliveries from 12 to 20 sites. New sites have been added in the Indian Orchard and East Springfield neighborhoods. Low income families are able to use their Healthy Incentive Program food benefits to purchase produce.

The Go Fresh Mobile Market summer schedule starting May 2nd to October 31st is below:

Monday

Baystate Place: 414 Chestnut Street (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.)

Linden Towers: 310 Stafford Street (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Raymond Jordan: 1476 Roosevelt Avenue (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. every other Monday)

Clodo Conception Community Center: 11871/2 Parker Street @ Greenleaf Park (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. every other Monday starting May 9th through October 24th)

Mosque 13: 727 State Street (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every other Monday)

Tapley Court: 221 Bay Street (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every other Monday starting May 9th through October 24th)

Wednesday

Riverview Apartments: 82 Division Street (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.)

Saab Court and Seniority House: 25 Saab Court (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Berkshire Ave: 603 Berkshire Avenue (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. every other Wednesday through October 19th)

Pynchon Townhomes Edgewater Towers: 101 Lowell Street (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. every other Wednesday starting May 11th through October 26th)

Deborah Barton Network Center: 160 Nursery Street (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every other Wednesday starting May 5th through October 26th)

Mercy Hospital: 299 Carew Street (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every other Wednesday starting May 11th through October 26th)

Thursday

Duggan Apartments: 77 Layzon Brothers Road (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. every other Thursday through October 20th)

Gentile Apartments: 85 Williams Street (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. every other Thursday starting May 12th through October 27th)

Forest Park Manor: 25 Barney Lane (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Independence House: 1475 Roosevelt Avenue (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

Colonial Estates: 1 Beacon Circle (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m every other Thursday)

Hungry Hill Senior Center: 773 Liberty Street (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m every other Thursday starting May 12th)

Friday