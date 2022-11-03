CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is the last day to vote early in-person before Tuesday’s election.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division is reminding voters of this deadline. They also say that with many cities and towns holding limited or no Friday hours, voters are strongly encouraged to confirm the early voting schedule in their community before going to vote Friday.

While no-excuse early voting ends Friday, in-person absentee voting will be available until 12 p.m. on Monday, November 7, to those who qualify. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on November 8, for all voters who have not already cast a ballot by Election Day.