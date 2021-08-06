Friday night fireworks at Westfield Starfires game

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Starfires game at Bullens Field will be followed by a fireworks display Friday night.

The baseball game begins at 6:30 p.m. against Worcester Bravehearts at Bullens Field on King Street Ext. in Westfield. Tickets are available online at westfieldstarfires.com at the Bullens Field Box Office or by calling 413 335-0443 for $10 per person.

The fireworks will display after the game, visible to fans inside the park, according to a news release from Christpher Thompson, owner of Westfield Starfires. The fireworks are being operated by Atlas PyroVision Entertainment of New Hampshire, and presented in partnership with St Germain Investments, Trinity Health of New England, Mestek, IBS Electronics & Security and KFC.

The City of Westfield did not have a Fourth of July fireworks celebration, due mainly to scheduling issues.

“It is a way for us to let our fans celebrate our team and our city,” the Westfield Starfires said in a statement. “We have received generous support from corporate sponsors, fans, and the community at large. We had scheduled this event during the offseason with the hope that we would have an opportunity to celebrate together.”

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade will be attending the game with her Miss Massachusetts sisters. Stop by and say hi!

Got plans Sunday afternoon? I’ll be singing the national anthem at the #Westfield Starfires game! On Friday I’ll be dancing with my Miss Massachusetts sisters as well. Come and see us! pic.twitter.com/LlqRaoItI8 — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) August 5, 2021

Additional games being held at Bullens Field are on August 7, 8, and 13. 22News Reporter Katrina Kincade will be singing the national anthem for the Sunday game along with West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt throwing the first pitch beginning at 3 p.m.