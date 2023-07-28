SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing now stands at more than $940 million. A $2 ticket can have a pretty nice return on investment but first you have to get a little lucky!

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from $2 all the way up to the jackpot. To play, you either pick or randomly get chosen five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

The overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 24 but to win a larger prize or even the big jackpot your odds are extremely slim. Mega Millions lists the odds of winning the grand prize at 1 in 302 million, but local shops are seeing an increase in business with such a high jackpot.

“Well, you got to match five numbers and then you got to get the Mega Ball number. The odds are pretty steep but you know, you got to play to be able to win, you got to at least buy one ticket to be in the game. You know, I got people buying 10, 20, 100 tickets so I guess that gives them a better chance,” said David Glantz, owner of Buckeye Bros Smoke Shop.

If someone wins the $940 million prize, it would be the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot in the lottery’s history. The winning numbers will air on 22News at 11PM as soon as they become available Friday night.