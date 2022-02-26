CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With many in western Massachusetts picking up more than six inches of snow Friday, that has bumped up this winter’s snow totals, getting them closer to average.

Many residents saw between 5-10 inches of snow yesterday, Springfield picking up 6 inches, helping our monthly snowfall total. We are now up to 8.9″ for the month of February, our average being 12.9″. So we are still four inches below average.

As for the 2021-2022 season, we are now up to 25.7″ making us nearly two feet below average which is 49.5″.

Western Massachusetts has a good amount of winter to go, but the first day of March is on Tuesday.