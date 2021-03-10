Friendly’s brings back fan favorites

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning March 15, Friendly’s Restaurants are bringing back fan favorites to its menu.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Emily Busskohl at BizComAssociates, Friendly’s will offer six new meals to the menu between March 15 through June 6. A fan favorite meal paired with an ice cream sundae start at $11.99 plus tax.
Fan Favorites:
- Heinz 57 Burger® – A juicy beef patty stacked with all the classics – Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and mayo and topped o? with a generous layer of crispy fronions, and Heinz 57® Sauce.
- Vermonter Burger – Melted sharp White Cheddar cheese over a juicy beef patty, and stacked with crispy Maple Pepper Bacon on a golden-brown Ciabatta roll, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Hot Honey SuperMelt – Stuffed with crispy chicken tenders drenched in a hot honey glaze, melty Cheddar, pickle chips and coleslaw.
- Maple Pepper Bacon SuperMelt – A melt-in-your-mouth combination of sweet, spicy and savory maple pepper bacon layered atop turkey, sharp White Cheddar and honey mustard – all between golden sourdough.
- Buffalo Chicken Entree Salad – Juicy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the outside Buffalo chicken tenders, celery, green peppers, red onion, and shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar atop a bed of leafy greens – paired with buffalo bleu cheese dressing.
- Asian Chicken Entree Salad – Ginger glazed grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, almond slices and wonton strips, all tossed in a refreshingly simple ginger dressing.
Friendly’s Locations in western Massachusetts:
- Agawam: 190 Springfield Street
- Chicopee: 529 Memorial Drive
- East Longmeadow: 562 North Main Street
- Florence: 54-56 Main Street
- Greenfield: 200 Mohawk Trail
- Hadley: 455 Russell Street
- Holyoke: 1745 Northampton Street
- Palmer: 1519 North Main Street
- Pittsfield: 841 Dalton Avenue
- Springfield 1811 Boston Road
- Westfield: 21 Southampton Road
- West Springfield: 1094 Riverdale Road