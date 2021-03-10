Friendly’s brings back fan favorites

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club is set to reopen programs on March 28 after the coronavirus pandemic limited its operations last spring.

The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club (PVRC) is a non-profit organization in Springfield that offers hosts various dragon boating and rowing programs along the Connecticut River. A fund drive was launched to develop resources needed to reopen under the state's COVID-19 guidelines. The campaign raised $35,000 from individual donors and corporate matching gifts.