Friendly’s creates new position for chief experience officer

(WWLP) – A chief experience officer was named for Friendly’s Restaurants to oversee menu creations, future innovations, and guest experience.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Amici Partners Group, owner of the restaurant chain Friendly’s Restaurants and its affiliate, BRIX Holdings, a multi-brand franchising company, have jointly announced the hiring of Roberto De Angelis, a seasoned hospitality-industry executive, to the newly-created position of chief experience officer across all brands.

De Angelis will be responsible for menu innovation, concept development, and the overall guest experience across six national chains comprised of Friendly’s Restaurants and the BRIX brands, including Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory, Red Mango, Souper Salad, RedBrick Pizza, Greenz Salads for Z’Adventurous and Humble Donuts.

“I am grateful and excited to begin this journey with Friendly’s Restaurants and BRIX as it presents an unprecedented opportunity to play a strategic role in the evolution, transformation, development, and expansion of a wide array of unique restaurant concepts,” said Roberto De Angelis. “Here, I have the opportunity to shepherd the resurgence of a legacy brand in Friendly’s as well as to lead the reinvention and progression of the BRIX brands. With great brands like these, the distance between idea and application is short allowing us to move quickly and strategically increasing value for our guests, franchisees and stakeholders.”