CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Locally established restaurant chain, Friendly’s unveils new seasonal sundaes coming to their menu in April.

The food chain, which was founded in Springfield in 1935 by brothers S. Prestley Blake and Curtis Blake and headquartered in Wilbraham today, is revamping their menu this season with three new exciting dessert items:

Bunny Conehead Sundae

Available throughout April, this festive and colorful sundae includes a banana base with vanilla ice cream and is topped with pound cake cubes, cherries, M&M’s, blue marshmallow icing, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Ollie the Octopus Conehead Sundae

Available throughout May in honor of National Strawberry Month, this adorable sundae includes a strawberry ice cream base sitting in an ocean of blue marshmallow and covered with cherries and gummy worms.

Peanut Butter Mustache Conehead Sundae

Available throughout June, satisfy your savory cravings with this combination of Reese’s Pieces and peanut butter cups on a vanilla ice cream base, topped with a sugar conehead that is dipped in hot fudge and whipped cream.

“We’ve been serving up ice cream and delicious family fun since 1935 and our exciting spring flavor combinations continue that tradition in an exciting way,” said Friendly’s Restaurants President Dawn Petite. “We want our fans to feel right at home when they walk into Friendly’s, so stop in to satisfy your cravings and make great memories while trying our all-new festive sweet treats. You’ll certainly want to save room for ice cream!”

