CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friendly’s is offering a free meal for kids to Sweet Rewards Club members through June 30th.

From June 21st through the 30th, kids can eat free with the purchase of an adult meal for members of the Sweet Rewards Club. The free program is available through Friendly’s mobile app and online that offers a free medium sundae to new members, free delivery, a $5 reward for every 75 points earned, and more.

Friendly’s Locations in western Massachusetts: