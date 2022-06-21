CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friendly’s is offering a free meal for kids to Sweet Rewards Club members through June 30th.
From June 21st through the 30th, kids can eat free with the purchase of an adult meal for members of the Sweet Rewards Club. The free program is available through Friendly’s mobile app and online that offers a free medium sundae to new members, free delivery, a $5 reward for every 75 points earned, and more.
Friendly’s Locations in western Massachusetts:
- Agawam: 19 Springfield Street
- Chicopee: 529 Memorial Drive
- East Longmeadow: 562 North Main Street
- Florence: 54-56 Main Street
- Greenfield: 200 Mohawk Trail
- Hadley: 455 Russell Street
- Holyoke: 1745 Northampton Street
- Palmer: 1519 North Main Street
- Pittsfield: 841 Dalton Avenue
- Springfield: 1811 Boston Road
- West Springfield: 1094 Riverdale Road
- Westfield: 291 East Main Street