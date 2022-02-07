Friendly’s offers make your own sundae kit for Super Bowl

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friendly’s is offering $5 make your own sundae kits for Sweet Rewards Club members this week.

From February 7th through the 15th, members can purchase a sundae kit for $5 that includes a choice of one carton of Friendly’s ice cream, three ice cream toppings, whipped topping, and cups and cones for serving. Friendly’s says it makes it easier than ever to bring home the win this Superbowl Sunday.

Friendly’s Locations in western Massachusetts:

  1. Agawam: 19 Springfield Street
  2. Chicopee: 529 Memorial Drive
  3. East Longmeadow: 562 North Main Street
  4. Florence: 54-56 Main Street
  5. Greenfield: 200 Mohawk Trail
  6. Hadley: 455 Russell Street
  7. Holyoke: 1745 Northampton Street
  8. Northampton: 1745 Northampton Street
  9. Palmer: 1519 North Main Street
  10. Pittsfield: 841 Dalton Avenue
  11. Springfield: 1811 Boston Road
  12. West Springfield: 1094 Riverdale Road

