WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Friendly’s releases a cookbook featuring five recipes from their menu and $20 worth of coupons.
The newly published book Friendly’s Half Cookbook in September features signature dishes cut in half to save room from ice cream. Recipes include Honey BBQ Chicken Melt, All-American Burger, and Bangin’ Beef Stroganoff which are paired with suggested ice cream.
“At Friendly’s, we believe ice cream makes the meal, and during the holidays, everyone needs a little help to save room for their favorite delicious treat,” said Friendly’s Restaurants CMO David Ellis. “Two-thirds of the people that visit Friendly’s have ice cream during their visit. This cookbook is inspired by the one-third that doesn’t, with half-sized recipes of some of our favorite items. We think that this cookbook is a great gift for the holidays, and by Saving Room for Ice Cream, it would go well with a gift card for your favorite Friendly’s sundae.”
Friendly’s Locations in western Massachusetts:
- Agawam: 19 Springfield Street
- Chicopee: 529 Memorial Drive
- East Longmeadow: 562 North Main Street
- Florence: 54-56 Main Street
- Greenfield: 200 Mohawk Trail
- Hadley: 455 Russell Street
- Holyoke: 1745 Northampton Street
- Palmer: 1519 North Main Street
- Pittsfield: 841 Dalton Avenue
- Springfield 1811 Boston Road
- Westfield: Friendly’s Cafe – 291 East Main Street
- West Springfield: 1094 Riverdale Road