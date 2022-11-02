WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Friendly’s releases a cookbook featuring five recipes from their menu and $20 worth of coupons.

The newly published book Friendly’s Half Cookbook in September features signature dishes cut in half to save room from ice cream. Recipes include Honey BBQ Chicken Melt, All-American Burger, and Bangin’ Beef Stroganoff which are paired with suggested ice cream.

“At Friendly’s, we believe ice cream makes the meal, and during the holidays, everyone needs a little help to save room for their favorite delicious treat,” said Friendly’s Restaurants CMO David Ellis. “Two-thirds of the people that visit Friendly’s have ice cream during their visit. This cookbook is inspired by the one-third that doesn’t, with half-sized recipes of some of our favorite items. We think that this cookbook is a great gift for the holidays, and by Saving Room for Ice Cream, it would go well with a gift card for your favorite Friendly’s sundae.”