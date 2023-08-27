WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Friends of Wilbraham Seniors will be hosting Bushels of Fun Fest on Sunday, to raise money for senior citizens in Wilbraham.

According to the Bushels of Fun Fest, the Friends of Wilbraham Seniors was created back in 1985 with a mission to assist in the funding of programs and activities in order to preserve the dignity and well-being of the Senior Citizenry of Wilbraham.

In order to do this, they host fundraising activities and events every year, including this one.

The one-day event will feature live music, food trucks, vendors of local farms and goods, lawn games, yoga, face painting and tattoo art, a cornhole tournament, raffles, and more.

There is a $5 entry fee donation at the event, and no coolers or backpacks are allowed at the event. This event will be held rain or shine at Fern Valley Farms from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.